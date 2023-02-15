Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried have hold a telephone conversation, Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region and prospects for negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Bayramov noted that in accordance with the trilateral agreement, Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of citizens, vehicles and cargo on the Lachin road. The minister also stressed that the Armenian side is misusing the Lachin road for illegal economic activities, rotation of Armenian servicemen, transportation of mines.

He noted that the legitimate demands of the protesters on the Lachin road have not yet been fulfilled, adding that the allegations about the so-called "tense humanitarian situation" in the region have no basis.

The minister also pointed out that Armenia resorts to manipulation in the negotiation process on a peace treaty.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az