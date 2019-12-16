Azerbaijani folk dances featured at Stockholm children’s festivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The children’s international music and dance festivals held in the Swedish capital of Stockholm have featured performance of Azerbaijani folk dances, AZERTAC re

“Qarabag” dance group of SAF Swedish Azerbaijani Association, based in Sweden, performed the country’s national dances such as "Nalbaki", "Naz elama" and others at the New Year’s Eve international children's festival held by Alvik Municipality in Stockholm. The performance of the Azerbaijani dancers aroused deep interest among the audience.

Azerbaijan's culture was promoted at the festivals through joint efforts of SAF Swedish Azerbaijani Association Chairwoman Sevda Dadashova and the diaspora activists who informed the local community and festival participants about Azerbaijan by answering their questions.

News.Az

