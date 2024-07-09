Azerbaijani foreign minister heads to Washington for NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Washington on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to take part in the NATO summit and hold several high-level bilateral meetings.The 2024 Washington summit will bring together the heads of state and government from the thirty-two NATO member countries, their partners, and the European Union (EU) in Washington, DC, from July 9-11, 2024.This meeting will celebrate the 75th anniversary of NATO, founded on April 4, 1949, with the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, DC.It will be the fourth NATO summit hosted in the United States, following the summits in 1978, 1999, and 2012, and marks the first summit since Sweden joined NATO and the last for Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General.Titled "Ukraine and Transatlantic Security," the summit will focus on NATO's response to global threats to peace and democracy, especially Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's support of Russia through weapon supplies and troop deployments to Ukraine.Additionally, the summit will address boosting defence production and reaffirming the allies' commitment to military readiness and the defence of NATO territory.

