Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons UK charge d'affaires

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Charge d'Affaires of the UK Embassy in Baku was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.

A strong protest was expressed to the British Charge d'Affaires in connection with the attack by a religious radical group against the Azerbaijani embassy in London a day ago, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that this provocation seriously affects the issue of ensuring the security of the diplomatic mission and that the host country should take necessary security measures in accordance with its international legal obligations. A guarantee was requested from the opposite side that such situations will not be repeated again.

Regarding the act of vandalism, the relevant institutions of the United Kingdom were required to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring the persons responsible to justice.

The British Chargé d'Affaires expressed deep regret and concern about the incident. It was reported that the incident is under investigation.

News.Az