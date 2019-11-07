Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks suppression of Armenia’s provocation in Germany in connection with Nagorno Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disseminated information on suppressing the issue of a euro souvenir banknote dedicated to the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh regime, Trend reports on Nov. 7.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the information from the website of the German EuroSchein-Souvenir GmbH company spread in media outlets regarding the issue of a euro souvenir banknote dedicated to the self-proclaimed regime in the Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani embassy in Germany immediately contacted the executive director of the company and expressed protest in a written form.

"The other side was thoroughly informed about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the self-proclaimed regime created by invader Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and other seven districts of Azerbaijan, as well as illegal activity in these territories,” the ministry said. “The company was required to refrain from the steps promoting the illegal regime.”

“Immediately responding to the appeal, the other side in the reply letter apologized for its mistake and disturbance, and said that the design of the corresponding souvenir banknotes was prepared by another licensed company,” the ministry added.

“Nevertheless, it was reported that after the appeal, the issue was discussed, and a promise was made that the abovementioned banknotes will not be put into circulation and the corresponding information will be deleted from the website,” the ministry said. “We would like to stress that the abovementioned information has already been removed from the website of the German company."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az