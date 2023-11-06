Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office holds event on occasion of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event was held at the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, News.az reports.

First, the leading staff of the General Prosecutor's Office honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev by laying bouquets of flowers at his bust.

An enlarged delegation of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Türkiye, as well as Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, took part in the high-level event.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev congratulated on the Victory Day marked on November 8. He emphasized that the 44-day second Karabakh war of 2020 ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, and as a result of anti-terrorist activities of local nature carried out on September 19–20, 2023, state sovereignty and constitutional order were restored in the whole territory of Azerbaijan. The Prosecutor General noted the concept of statehood and army construction laid down by national leader Heydar Aliyev and its successful realization by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, which became the basis of the victory.

Addressing the event, head of the Turkish delegation and member of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors Aysel Demirel congratulated on the occasion of Victory Day, marked on November 8, expressing satisfaction with the visit of the Turkish delegation to Azerbaijan on the eve of this significant date.

Noting the successful development of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, Aysel Demirel added that the Turkish state and people are happy about Azerbaijan's achievements.

A documentary film dedicated to the 44-day second Karabakh war was shown at the event.

News.Az