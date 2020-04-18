Azerbaijani-Georgian border to remain closed until May 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani-Georgian border will be closed until May 4.

The corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Under the decision, in accordance with Article 25 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Sanitary and Epidemiological Safety", the special quarantine regime applied in the country has been extended until 00.00 on May 4, 2020. In this regard, the decision to temporarily keep the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia closed is extended until 00.00 on May 4, 2020.

News.Az

