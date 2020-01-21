Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili as part of his official visit to Tbilisi, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Georgian Defense Ministry hosted an official welcoming ceremony for the Azerbaijani minister.

The ministers passed in front of the guard of honor and the national anthems of the two countries were played. Then, a meeting was held.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various areas of military cooperation, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the parties noted the importance of mutual support of the territorial integrity of our countries and emphasized that the development of bilateral military cooperation will contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region.

During the meeting, a bilateral cooperation plan for 2020 was signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The document provides for the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, the holding of joint combat training events and the exchange of best practices, as well as other important issues.

Then, the two ministers held a joint press conference.

News.Az

News.Az