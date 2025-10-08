Azerbaijani, Georgian defense officials exchange UAV expertise

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from the Georgian Defense Ministry visited Azerbaijan to share experiences in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The visit was part of the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the two countries.

During the visit, the Georgian delegation received briefings on the Azerbaijan Army’s UAV operations, including their use in combat missions, the organization of combat flights, and the latest trends in UAV development.

The meeting concluded with discussions on topics of mutual interest, emphasizing the role of such exchanges in strengthening military cooperation.

