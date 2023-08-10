Azerbaijani, Georgian national art museums expand cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Museums of Art of Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation to contribute to the development of cultural relations between the two countries, News.az reports.

Under the Memorandum, the museums agreed to create necessary conditions for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation in several areas.

The document envisages exchange of exhibitions, hosting conferences, seminars, trainings, protection and restoration of movable cultural wealth, exchange of experience in creation of e-catalogs, cooperation within the international programs and projects.

