Azerbaijani, German FMs discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as ongoing negotiations under COP29, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.The ministers also discussed the post-conflict situation in the region, the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as existing challenges to the peace process.Minister Bayramov reiterated concerns about a coordinated biased and unfounded smear campaign against Azerbaijan and brought to attention Azerbaijan’s position.

News.Az