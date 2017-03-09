Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, German MPs to discuss bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani parliamentarians will be meeting with their counterparts from the German Bundestag during their visit to Berlin on March 9-15.

They will discuss the ways of strengthening parliamentary relations and developing cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, AzerTag reports. The Azerbaijani and German MPs will also exchange experience and information in the sphere of law making.

News.Az


