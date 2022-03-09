Azerbaijani gov’t submits annual report to parliament
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a report on its activities in 2021 to the country’s Milli Majlis (parliament), News.Az has learned.
The report is planned to be discussed at a parliament plenary session scheduled for March 15.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov will present the report in the parliament.