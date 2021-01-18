Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers bring home eight medals from France

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed a clutch of eight medals, including a gold, at Henri Deglane Grand Prix in Nice, France.

The gold medal came from Islam Abbasov in the 87kg weight class.

In the 60kg event, Murad Mammadov won silver, while Murad Bazarov finished third.

Islambek Dadov and Sanan Suleymanov took bronze medals in the 67kg and 77kg divisions respectively.

Rafig Huseynov (82kg), Murad Lokyayev (97kg) and Sabah Shariati (130kg) grabbed silver medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan finished second in the overall medal table of the tournament.

