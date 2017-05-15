Azerbaijani gymnast wins pommel horse gold at Baku 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Bence Talas has won a gold medal in the pommel horse finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He scored 14.250 in the finals, according to Trend.

Silver went to Iran’s Saeedreza Keikha (14.200 points) and bronze went to Qatar’s Ahmed Aldyani (13.600 points).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

News.Az

