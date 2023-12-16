Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani gymnasts capture gold and silver in international trampoline tournament in Uzbekistan

Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts have clinched a gold and a silver medals at the international tournament held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, News.az reports.

Girls’ pair Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova clinched the gold medal in the synchronized event.

The silver medal was taken by male athletes Farhad Mustafayev and Omar Gasimli.


News.Az 

