Azerbaijani gymnasts win "gold" at World Age Group Competition in Bulgaria

Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Mahsudov and Hussein Abbasov won gold at the World Age Group Competition in trampoline and tumbling, held in Sofia (Bulgaria) on November 23-26, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Magsud Mahsudov and Hussein Abbasov won the award in the program of synchronized trampolining among gymnasts in the age category of 15-16 years.

Earlier in the course of these competitions Tofig Aliyev, who performed in jumping on an acrobatic track, won a silver medal among gymnasts in the age category of 17-21 years, Magsud Mahsudov - "bronze" in trampolining in the age category of 15-16 years, Ali Niftaliyev - "silver" in the program of trampolining in the age category of 13-14 years, and Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Farhad Mustafayev, performing in the program of synchronized trampolining in the age category of 11-12 years, were awarded "bronze".

News.Az