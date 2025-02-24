Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals in World Cup

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals in World Cup
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani pair gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev won the bronze medal on the last day of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in Baku.

They sealed the medal in the mixed synchronized pairs program, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s national tumbling team secured two medals, including a gold and a silver.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      