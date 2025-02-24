Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals in World Cup

Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals in World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani pair gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev won the bronze medal on the last day of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in Baku.

They sealed the medal in the mixed synchronized pairs program, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s national tumbling team secured two medals, including a gold and a silver.

News.Az