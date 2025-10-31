Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs discuss expanding strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó discussed prospects for expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, cooperation within regional and international organisations, as well as future plans and projects.

During their meeting on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Bayramov noted that the existing political dialogue, reciprocal visits and contacts, along with mechanisms such as the strategic dialogue and political consultations, continue to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on a broad cooperation agenda covering the economy, trade, investment, energy security, renewable energy, humanitarian affairs, education, culture and other areas.

They underscored the importance of further enhancing economic cooperation and highlighted the role of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two governments in discussing future opportunities. The development and transmission of renewable energy were noted as key components of the strategic partnership, with both sides stressing the need to continue advancing the Black Sea Submarine Cable/Green Middle Corridor initiative.

Bayramov also expressed appreciation for Hungary’s contribution to reconstruction efforts in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

