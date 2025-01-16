Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani investments in Georgia total $3.6 billion

Azerbaijani investments in Georgia total $3.6 billion
Azerbaijani companies have made a total of $3.6 billion worth of investments in Georgia so far.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced this at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

FM Bayramov underlined that the trade turnover between the two countries is approaching $1 billion.

