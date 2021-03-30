Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs meet in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the framework of the 9-th Ministerial Conference of the “Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process” in Dushanbe, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The ministers exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides highly appreciated the results of the last meeting of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran held this year.

The ministers also discussed regional security issues, in particular the current situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, and the implementation of the signed Trilateral Statements.

The sides exchanged views on the reconstruction and restoration work to be implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Zarif noted that Iranian companies are ready to take part in the demining and reconstruction of the liberated areas.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az