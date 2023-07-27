Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the issues on the bilateral and regional agendas, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region.

The parties also discussed issues arising from the latest meeting held between the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iranian Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation, and praised the contribution of high-level meetings and interdepartmental contacts in recent months to the advancement of bilateral relations.

The Iranian minister expressed satisfaction with his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Azerbaijan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement earlier in July.

The importance of implementing bilateral and regional agreements in the fields of economy and transport was also emphasized during the conversation.

Minister Bayramov briefed his Iranian counterpart on the steps taken by Azerbaijan during the post-conflict period. He also noted that Armenia’s recent claims about the humanitarian situation around the Lachin road and the region are merely political manipulation. It was emphasized that the Armenian side must cease provocations in the region and respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in both words and actions.

Regarding the issue of Islamic solidarity, Minister Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's strong condemnation of recent inappropriate actions against the Holy Quran in some Scandinavian countries. He emphasized the significance of refraining from such actions that disrespect the religion of Islam.

The top Azerbaijani and Iranian diplomats also emphasized the importance of resolving certain open issues on the bilateral agenda between the two countries.

News.Az