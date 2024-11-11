Azerbaijani, Iraqi presidents meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in Baku.

Stating that they attach special importance to climate change and environmental issues, the President of Iraq underscored the significance of implementing the agreements reached on climate change, News.Az reports.The Iraqi leader stated that wars and military conflicts pose significant threats to the environment. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed that his country is represented by a large delegation at COP29. The President of Iraq hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between the two nations.Noting that Azerbaijan prioritizes result-oriented negotiations, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the country strives to foster solidarity and build bridges among states on global climate change. The head of state touched on the importance of setting new financial targets at COP29, revealing that nearly 70,000 people had registered to participate in the event. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan, as the host, had carried out the preparations for COP in a short time and at a high level, essentially building a “city within a city.” The President also pointed out that the materials used in the conference venue fully meet sustainability requirements.The Azerbaijani president also addressed the unjust attacks against Azerbaijan in Western-oriented media under the pretext of COP29.Touching on the relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the functioning of the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

News.Az