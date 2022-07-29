Azerbaijani, Israeli filmmakers to produce documentary on Mountain Jewish community of Oghuz district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Israeli filmmakers have launched a joint production of a documentary entitled “The Jews of Oghuz”, News.Az reports.

Directed by Rufat Asadov, who is also a screenwriter of the film, and produced by Shaul Siman-Tov, famous member of Azerbaijani diaspora living in Israel, the documentary highlights the history and daily life of Mountain Jews living in Azerbaijan’s Oghuz district, with shootings also taking place in Israel.

The film is narrated by Rabbi Shmuel Simantov, who has been working tirelessly to deliver Azerbaijan’s realities to the world community.

The documentary is Rufat Asadov’s sixth film about Azerbaijan’s Jewish community, including “Jews of Guba”, “The last Jew in the village”, “The last Jew in the village. 9 years later”, “Prophet Jeremiah’s tears”, “If I forget you, Jerusalem”.

News.Az