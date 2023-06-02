Azerbaijani judokas make successful start to Dushanbe Grand Prix 2023
Azerbaijani judokas have claimed three medals on Day 1 of the Dushanbe Grand Prix 2023 held in Tajikistan, News.az reports.
Turan Bayramov and female fighter Gultaj Mammadaliyeva clinched silver medals, while Yashar Najafov bagged a bronze medal of the tournament.
The tournament, to run until June 4, brought together more than 300 judokas from 40 countries.