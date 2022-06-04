Azerbaijani Land Forces conduct live-fire tactical exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Land Forces held live-fire tactical exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the scenario, motorized rifle, artillery and armored units involved in the exercises in cooperation with each other destroyed an imaginary enemy's detected targets.

The main purpose of the exercises is to develop the managerial skills of commanders and the practical skills of military personnel, as well as to improve the interoperability between units.

The tasks assigned during the live-fire tactical exercises were successfully accomplished by the units.

News.Az