Azerbaijani may be among injured in terror act in Petersburg metro

A preliminary list of the wounded was made after the terror acts in the metro in St. Petersburg, APA reports quoting life.ru.

At the moment the names of 16 people have been made public.

There is a possibility that one of the injured, 28-year-old Zaur Veliyev is Azerbaijani.

