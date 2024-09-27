Azerbaijani men’s beach volleyball team triumph over Armenia at EEVZA Championship

Azerbaijani men’s beach volleyball team triumph over Armenia at EEVZA Championship

The Azerbaijani men`s beach volleyball team triumphed over the Armenian team at the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Men's pair Heydar Mammadli and Nariman Bayramli edged out Armenian opponents in their first match with an impressive score of 2:0, News.Az reports.Azerbaijan will next take on Ukraine.EEVZA was founded back in 2005 in Jurmala (Latvia) by seven countries, including Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Ukraine. Azerbaijan and Georgia all joined EEVZA at a later stage.EEVZA aim at developing Volleyball and Beach Volleyball in the Eastern European region, with a focus on youth and the grassroots level, while promoting a good collaboration and friendship between all member federations.

News.Az