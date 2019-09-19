Azerbaijani MES: Relevant references given regarding 168 buildings

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held at the administrative building of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) on September 19, with the participation of leaders of the relevant state bodies responsible for the implementation of the Presidential decree dated February 19, 2019 “On simplification of permits for exploitation of some multi-story buildings”, APA reports citing MES.

According to the information, Minister of Emergency Situation Kamaladdin Heydarov, Chairperson of the State Committee on Property Issues Karam Hasanov, Chairman of the State Committee for City Building and Architecture Samir Nuriyev, Head of Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov, Head of Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov, Head of Absheron District Executive Power Irada Gulmammadova, Head of department of the Cabinet of Ministers on Communication, Construction and community utilities Gasim Abdullayev, Chief advisor of Presidential Aide on Economical Issues Feyruz Mustafayev, Deputy Head of Sumgayit City Executive Power Sahib Guliyev, Deputy chairman of Azersu OJSC Seymur Seyidov, General Director of SOCAR “Azeriqaz” Akbar Hajiyev, Deputy Chairman of “Azerişıq” Ramil Yusifov, Deputy chief of Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Isayev, and relevant persons from MES were participating at the event.

It was stated that currently works are carried out according to the timeline identified at the Decree. As a result of works, relevant references were given to 168 buildings with 497 entrance halls, 28443 rooms covering 2873089 m2 of total area out of 243 buildings that have positive examination results and presented to State Committee for City Building and Architecture, Ganja City and Absheron District Executive Power Authorities.

News.Az

News.Az