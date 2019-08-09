Azerbaijani MFA accepts Ukrainian citizens’ request for not being blacklisted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian citizens, members of the “Federation National Dance League” (FNDL) of Ukraine, Gennadiy Khavkin and two other members of the Federation, Igor Yaremenk

In the letter, president of the FNDL, Marina Kurbanaliyeva and the above-mentioned members of the Federation expressing their sincere regrets for the visit, reaffirmed their full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations and pointed out that their visit to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia was not intentional, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Meanwhile, they attested that would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeals by Gennadiy Khavkin, Igor Yaremenko and Timofei Chernenko were appropriately considered and the decision was taken not to add their names to the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

