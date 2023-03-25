Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Greece on occasion of National Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has made a post on its Twitter account regarding the National Day of the Hellenic Republic, News.az reports.

"On the occasion of the National Day of the Hellenic Republic, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Greece. Happy National Day!" reads the post.




