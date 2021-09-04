Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Turkey

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Turkey.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a collision between a freight train and a minibus in the Tekirdag province of fraternal Turkey. We wish peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and a speedy recovery to the wounded," says the text of condolences.


