Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Turkey
- 04 Sep 2021 14:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164797
- Politics
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Turkey.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of a collision between a freight train and a minibus in the Tekirdag province of fraternal Turkey. We wish peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and a speedy recovery to the wounded," says the text of condolences.