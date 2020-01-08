Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences over deadly plane crash in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences over a deadly plane crash in Tehran.

“It's with great sorrow that we've heard the news of a Ukrainian airliner crash that claimed the lives of all 176 people on board near Tehran. We are extending our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and friends on their tragic loss,” the ministry tweeted Wednesday.

A Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Iran’s state television and Ukraine’s leaders said.

The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the airport and burst into flames.

News.Az

