Azerbaijani MFA responds to European Parliament member who visited Nagorno-Karabakh

"Štětina is relying on the financial means of the Armenian lobby and is engaged in the Armenian lobby’s propaganda."

"The anti-Azerbaijan statements of European Parliament member Jaromír Štětina, who went on a trip to Nagorno-Karabakh, is aimed at deepening national and religious discord,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev said of Štětina’s statements on the criminal case initiated against him.



"Štětina, a member of the European Parliament, is relying on the financial means of the Armenian lobby and is engaged in the Armenian lobby’s propaganda. This kind of activity aggravates the situation in the region and hinders the efforts to resolve the conflict through negotiations. We would like to remind Štětina, who mentioned Stalinism, that the ruling regime in Armenia is inherently terrorist and crueler than the Stalin regime. The bloody ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, the Khojaly genocide, as well as the murder of an elderly woman and her young granddaughter on 4 July are all apparent examples of it," he said.



Hajiyev noted that Štětina, with his activities beyond morality, acts as a propagandist of the illegal regime.



In the Czech Republic, of which Štětina is a citizen, one would get 10 to 18 years in prison for this type of acts, he added.



Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan, relying on national and international law, including bilateral, interstate agreements, will continue to legally prosecute such MPs as Jaromír Štětina and Frank Engel.

