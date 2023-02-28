Azerbaijani military medics return home after completing mission in Türkiye’s quake-hit Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army sent to Türkiye in accordance with instructions of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev have completed their activities in Kahramanmaras and returned home, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani military doctors, in interaction with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, provided medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake in the fraternal country.

A total of 81 surgeries were performed by the Azerbaijani medical staff in the fraternal country, and 517 people received outpatient care.

It should be noted that the activity of the 20 member military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, including general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists, was highly appreciated in Türkiye.

News.Az