Azerbaijani military thwarts Armenian drone reconnaissance attempt in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 28, at around 17:40, a quadcopter of the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Lachin district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the activity of the next detected UAV was interfered with special technical means and it had to leave the area,” the ministry stated.This recent incident follows a similar event earlier in the month. On July 25, at around 10:55 local time, a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted a reconnaissance mission over Azerbaijani military positions near the Aghdam settlement in the Tovuz region.According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, the reconnaissance attempt was promptly detected by the vigilant units of the Azerbaijan Army. Utilizing specialized technical equipment, Azerbaijani forces successfully interfered with the UAV's activities, compelling it to vacate the area.

News.Az