Azerbaijani minister elected ECO chairman

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov was elected as chairman of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) at the sixth meeting of the agriculture ministers of the ECO member countries in Baku on Wednesday.

At the event, the Baku Declaration on Agriculture and the Report of the 6th meeting of the ECO member countries' agriculture ministers were adopted.

News.Az

