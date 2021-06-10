Azerbaijani minister, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State discuss US companies’ involvement in reconstruction of liberated territories

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker to discuss the participation of US companies in the reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“Today, at the meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker and his colleagues, we discussed the development of economic and trade relations between our countries,” Mikayil Jabbarov said in his Twitter account.

“Moreover, we exchanged views on investment of US companies in Azerbaijani economy and their participation in the reconstruction of our liberated territories,” he tweeted.

