Azerbaijani minister: Wages Fund up since early 2020

Some 910,000 jobs in the public sector were preserved during the pandemic and the work was conducted to maintain jobs in the private sector, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV), Trend reports on July 6.

“The number of employment contracts in the private sector has increased by 110,000 (17 percent) since the beginning of this year,” Babayev added.

The minister stressed that currently, 750,000 people work in the private sector upon an employment contract.

“The number of employment contracts in the public and private sectors grew by seven percent,” Babayev said. “The number of employment contracts increases as a result of diminishing the scope of the 'shadow economy' and the legalization of informal employment.”

"An increase in the number of employment contracts led to an increase in the Wages Fund,” the minister added. “The Wages Fund grew by eight percent in the country for six months of 2020. This is important in terms of expanding the scope of formal employment."

