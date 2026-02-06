Azerbaijani ministry summons Russian ambassador, presents note

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on February 6, 2026.

During the meeting the Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest over a statement made the previous day by Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, and a member of the ruling United Russia Party, regarding the sentencing of citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A corresponding diplomatic note was handed to the Russian side.

The MFA strongly condemned Zatulin’s long-standing statements directed against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and his open support for separatism, as well as his attempts to distort court decisions concerning Armenian citizens convicted of crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, along with his use of unacceptable language. During the meeting, the Russian side was urged to take appropriate measures to put an end to the destructive activities of individuals such as Zatulin, whose actions undermine peace and stability in the region and damage relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az