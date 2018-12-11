Azerbaijani mobile operator makes changes in internet tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

From Jan. 9, 2019, Azerbaijani mobile operator Azercell LLC will stop the "4GB = 9 manats" internet package for postpaid subscribers, Trend reports referring to the company.

The package will be automatically replaced by the "5GB = 8 manats" tariff.

From Jan. 9, Azercell also stops the "18GB = 24 manats" internet package for prepaid (SimSim) subscribers. The package will be replaced by the "10GB = 15 manats" tariff.

The “100MB = 2 manats” internet package will also be stopped for prepaid and postpaid subscribers. This package will be replaced by the "60MB = 1 manat" tariff.

The changes will also affect the monthly 50MB internet package provided for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The volume of traffic in this package will be increased to 60MB, but its validity period will be reduced to 15 days.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 11)

News.Az

News.Az