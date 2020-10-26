Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy recruits volunteers, mercenaries and children

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, today from 08:00 the Azerbaijani army observes the humanitarian truce, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry at today's briefing.



He said that since 08:05 Armenia had broken the humanitarian ceasefire in different directions: "More than 200 shells have been fired in our settlements, including Tartar, during today.



The spokesman mentioned that the enemy's reserves have dried up and it involves volunteers, mercenaries and children in the fighting: "Our army is on full alert to repel any attacks and provocations of the enemy."

