Azerbaijani MoD makes statement, following death of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 20, as a result of the shelling of a UAZ Patriot vehicle of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Janyatag, the tragic death of peacekeeping contingent personnel was recorded, News.az reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In order to investigate all the causes of the incident, the investigative authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia are working together on the spot.

"Regarding the incident, we express our regret and deep condolences to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and families and relatives of the deceased servicemen, and wish them patience", the ministry said.

News.Az