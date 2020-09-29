Azerbaijani MoD: The positions of the Armenian army have been defeated

Azerbaijani MoD: The positions of the Armenian army have been defeated

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the Azerbaijan Army’s artillery strikes, the positions of the 1st battalion of the 5th motorized rifle regiment stationed near the Hasangaya settlement of the Terter region and the 1st battalion of the 6th motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Talish direction were destroyed, News.Az reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

The enemy, who has suffered heavy losses, is facing difficulties in finding equipment for organizing the evacuation of the dead and wounded.

News.Az