Azerbaijani, Montenegrin presidents hail development of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with his Montenegrin counterpart Jakov Milatović in Baku on Thursday.

Jakov Milatović congratulated the Azerbaijani President on the successful organization of COP29, describing it as a successful event, News.Az reports.He highlighted that more than 80 heads of state and government participated in COP29, noting that the event also showcased Azerbaijan's achievements to the world.Milatović emphasized Montenegro's constant support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also praised Azerbaijan for its large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories, noting that the country has gone through a great and rare development path.President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, remarked that Azerbaijan organized COP29 in a short period. He mentioned that from the moment Azerbaijan began its presidency of COP, a campaign of fake news and smear campaign against the country had been launched, portraying Azerbaijan as an environmental polluter. He pointed out that this narrative is far from the truth and that some circles cannot accept Azerbaijan's successes, development, and independent policy.The president of Azerbaijan also recalled Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023.Discussing the large-scale restoration and construction projects in the liberated territories, President Ilham Aliyev noted that these areas had been mined by the Armenians. Since the end of the war, nearly 300 Azerbaijani citizens have either died or been severely injured due to landmine explosions. He added that during the occupation, Armenia destroyed Azerbaijani cities and villages.Both leaders praised the development of bilateral relations and exchanged their opinions on cooperation opportunities in tourism and investments.Both Presidents invited each other for official visits to their respective countries, with mutual gratitude for the invitations expressed.

News.Az