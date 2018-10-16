Azerbaijani MP: “Armenian Francophonie” became insult to humanistic values

+ ↺ − 16 px

The occupant Armenia, which is experiencing an economic and political crisis, is unable to hold a serious international event, so it was no big surprise for anyone that Yerevan, in order to hide its predatory essence, would turn the Francophonie summit into a cheap political show, Azerbaijani MP, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev, told Trend Oct. 16.

He was commenting on the Francophonie summit held in Yerevan October 11-12.

“Therefore, such events, except for festivities and dances of a group of people, are not remembered by anything,” he said. “The Francophonie summit held in Armenia was of no serious importance either in its essence or in terms of respecting the international community. However, the significance of this event was diminished not only by its holding in Armenia, but also the words of Michaelle Jean, who for many years headed this organization, which she called a “moribund organization”, which has no precedent in the international arena when secretary general speaks about her organization in this way.”

“Imagine that the organization’s secretary general calls the structure a “moribund organization”, that is, meaningless and unnecessary,” he noted. “I think no comments are needed, and this proposal alone, that the secretary general tweeted, can be considered the most accurate and correct assessment of the essence of the Francophonie summit in Armenia. One may ask: why do we consider it necessary to pay attention to such a meaningless event? The answer is simple. That’s because Armenia, using this event, again tried to deceive the international community and provide falsified information about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Undoubtedly, these attempts and steps should not and will not remain unanswered.”

The MP noted that when hosting such events, Armenia has a number of goals.

“Firstly, with the help of such events, Armenia is trying to get out of “self-isolation”, to collect benefits and donations from foreign countries,” he said. “Secondly, based on its two-faced nature, Armenia is trying to differently present and justify the continuation of the aggression policy against Azerbaijan, and thus is zealous in order to gain international support in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in its favor. The fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh region was represented by the Armenian pavilion at the event also proceeded from this essence. Finally, having held this event, Armenia was trying to demonstrate that it allegedly respects the humanistic values and is committed to them. That is, Armenia, as always, acted hypocritically.”

“But its attempts failed again,” Guliyev added. “Armenia has not achieved anything and cannot achieve at least because practically all the countries participating in the summit know very well Armenia’s true colours and aggressive nature."

“Most of 58 member-states of the organization and 24 countries with observer status in various international organizations supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, recognized Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts as an integral part of Azerbaijan, voted and signed the appeals and resolutions addressed to Armenia on the withdrawal of its armed forces from these territories,” he said.

"If you noticed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tried to provoke French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to get their support related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but none of them went to these provocations,” he said. “They did not want to spoil relations with Azerbaijan and even did not make a statement on the conflict. This is a fiasco for Armenia. The only soothing for Pashinyan was that both individuals danced for a few minutes to the stolen Azerbaijani music."

Guliyev stressed that one of the main goals of the Francophonie summit is to promote the principles of humanism, peace, human rights and freedoms in the world.

"From this point of view, the very fact of the holding of the Francophonie summit in Armenia is full of paradoxes and contradictions,” he said. “The holding of the Francophonie summit propagandizing humanism, peace and human rights in Armenia, notorious in the world as a mono-ethnic and racist country, which deported representatives of all other nations, in particular Azerbaijanis, occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, made 1.200 million of our compatriots refugees and internally displaced people, carried out a policy of ethnic cleansing against our fellow citizens, which was accused of numerous crimes against humanity and finally which committed the most brutal crime of the 20th century - the Khojaly genocide is an insult to humanistic values.”

“Therefore, the “Armenian Francophonie” is nonsense not only from the point of view of humiliation of humanistic values, but also respect for the modern system of international relations, human rights and freedoms," Guliyev added.

In conclusion, Guliyev stressed historical words by Secretary General Michaelle Jean about the International Organisation of the Francophonie.

“Pinning hopes with such “dead organizations”, Armenia will never be able to correct its ruined international image, get out of the “self-isolation” and legitimize the ongoing aggressive policy,” Guliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

