Azerbaijani MP: Dismissal of Armenian representative from CSTO was predictable

The dismissal of the Armenian representative from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was predictable because after Nikol Pashinyan's coming to power, Yerevan is conducting an erroneous policy in many directions, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend on Nov. 13.

The MP said that according to the CSTO procedures and rotational rules, and following the alphabetical sequence until 2020, the position of secretary general was to be held by a representative of Armenia. However, according to the decision of the Collective Security Council, which is the highest body of the CSTO, the representative of Armenia, Yuri Khachaturov, was prematurely dismissed as the CSTO secretary general, Rzayev added.

Rzayev described this step as Armenia's failure at the CSTO Astana Summit, Trend reports.

The MP also noted that the CSTO is aware of the policy that Armenia pursues in relation to neighboring states.

"It is because of such a policy that Armenia is an extra burden and problem for the CSTO. In general, since the organization's establishment, there has been no other such state that caused so much damage to the CSTO as Armenia. And the fact that a criminal case was initiated against the CSTO secretary general without consulting with other member countries is the biggest disrespect to the charter of the structure," Rzayev stressed.

News.Az

