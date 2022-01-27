Azerbaijani MP elected as vice-chairperson of PACE Sub-Committee on Human Rights
- 27 Jan 2022 11:36
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 169923
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-mp-elected-as-vice-chairperson-of-pace-sub-committee-on-human-rights-1 Copied
Member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Kamal Jafarov has been elected as Vice-Chairperson of the PACE Sub-Committee on Human Rights, News.Az reports.
He was elected at a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights held in a hybrid format.