Azerbaijani MP elected as vice-chairperson of PACE Sub-Committee on Human Rights

  • Politics
Member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Kamal Jafarov has been elected as Vice-Chairperson of the PACE Sub-Committee on Human Rights, News.Az reports. 

He was elected at a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Human Rights held in a hybrid format.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

