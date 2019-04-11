Azerbaijani MP to attend 99th Rose-Roth Seminar of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP Kamran Bayramov will participate in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's 99th Rose-Roth Seminar to be held in Antalya, Turkey, from April 11 to 14, according to AzerTag reports.

The three-day meeting will focus on a number of issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the current situation in Syria, and security matters.

Bayramov will also attend the Joint Seminar of the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group, which provides a forum for parliamentarians from NATO countries and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to discuss political and security issues and to enhance cooperation.

The NATO PA holds two to three Rose-Roth Seminars per year.

