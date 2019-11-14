Azerbaijani Naval Forces fulfill assigned tasks during operational exercises
- 14 Nov 2019 16:00
The Naval Forces of Azerbaijan fulfill the assigned tasks as part of the ongoing operational exercises, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.
According to the plan, the data received by the Naval Forces control group based on introductory is plotted on maps.
The ship tactical groups involved in the exercises, accurately and efficiently accomplish tasks in the area of responsibility in the Caspian Sea.
